Montgomery County community celebrates Easter fun with kid drawn ‘paper eggs’ during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people around the D.C region to find Easter fun at least six feet apart.

That was certainly the case in a small Silver Spring community on Sunday where some neighbors and kids found a unique way to continue their Easter egg hunt tradition.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know

The kids, just like thousands of other students across the nation, have been at home from school for several weeks after Maryland Governor, Larry Hogan issued a stay-at-home order.That also meant, going out and celebrating Easter with their friends and family wasn’t going to happen either. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the neighborhood to adapt.

So 11-year old Anna Seelke and along with her twin sister and many of their neighborhood kids took out their crayons and color pencils and got to work.

"I was bored," said Seelke.

They were determined to still find a way to impress the Easter Bunny, who fortunately was deemed an essential worker by the governor.

Advertisement

Their traditional hunt substitutes brightly drawn designs of all kinds on construction paper that were cut in the shape of an egg.

"It does seem pretty different and unique," said Seelke, "because I am used to usually having an Easter egg hunt and having it be super fun and sometimes people would be traveling and having a great time."

Their parents though, still wanted to make sure the kids did have a great time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Some of the adults woke up at the crack of dawn Sunday morning taping their kids’ paper Easter eggs all around the neighborhood for them to later have fun with counting—all 200 of them.

"I have to admit I just cried when I first saw how many of the eggs we were able to put up," said Lori Giblin.

"Last night when I came into my home the mailbox was just full of them, with people who were just trying to find a way to share Easter together."

It may be an unusual Easter weekend for many people celebrating, but at least it encouraged the kids and their parents to think, in this case, a bit outside of the ‘egg shell.’

"It’s going to be hard for a lot of people," said Seelke "because we are all in this together."

It is worth noting that the gathering got the attention of park police and park services who advised the group to practice the required social distancing order while asked them to remove the paper Easter eggs at some point Sunday.