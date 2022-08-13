Montgomery Co. Black Ministers Conference holds ‘prayer breakfast’ ahead of new school year

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Many parents in the DMV are getting ready to send their kids back to school. That includes students in Montgomery County, starting school on Aug. 29.

So, to send them off with much encouragement and positivity, the group, known as the Black Ministers Conference of Montgomery County held a prayer breakfast Saturday morning.

It was a community of churches, parents and other local organizations that came together for the first ever, back-to-school breakfast at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Rockville.

Organizers also invited Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent, Dr. Monifa McKnight, honoring her as the first black female to hold such a position.

"We just want to start a new era of showing how to walk with the new superintend and support the school system." said, Reverend Barry Moultrie.

"We are working hard to find ways where we can all come together and show that we are one in this struggle. This is not a Black thing or a White thing, a Jewish thing or an Islam thing, this is all of us in Montgomery County trying to make a difference in our children’s lives."

"I take pride in being the MCPS Superintendent of Schools and welcome everyone in Montgomery County to stand with me as we collaborate to serve every single student," said McKnight. "We must be all in together."

Moultrie said the group plans to hold a ‘clap in’ ceremony on the first day of school at Redland Middle School. That means the group will line the walkway while clapping, to welcome students back on their first day.