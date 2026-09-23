Measles in the Northeast: PA and MD cases surge as NYC and DC report single digits

The Brief The U.S. has recorded nearly 3,500 measles cases in 2026, which is the highest in 35 years. Pennsylvania has reported over 760 cases, with four related deaths, while neighboring Maryland is also experiencing regional spread. Despite being just hours from the outbreaks, D.C. and NYC have kept their case counts in the single digits.



The United States is currently facing its most severe measles year in more than three decades.

As measles cases rise nationwide, the Northeast is experiencing both the worst of the outbreaks and the strongest examples of containment.

35-year high

By the numbers:

As of mid-September 2026, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 3,471 confirmed measles cases across 47 jurisdictions in the U.S. The outbreak is a significant jump from the 2,289 cases recorded during the full year of 2025, marking the largest annual number of cases in 35 years.

According to the CDC, 95% of confirmed cases nationally are occurring in individuals who are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Additionally, 95% of these cases are directly associated with one of the 39 new outbreaks reported across the country in 2026.

Pennsylvania and Maryland

Local perspective:

Pennsylvania has emerged as a major hot spot for the outbreak. As of late September 2026, the state has recorded at least 767 confirmed measles cases and four measles-related deaths, with infections spreading across 38 different counties.

In mid-September, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health issued warnings regarding a potential exposure at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). Just over a week later, another potential exposure was reported at the Philadelphia International Airport.

The regional spread has also deeply affected neighboring Maryland, which reported 40 confirmed measles cases by mid-September, primarily clustered in St. Mary’s, Cecil, and Carroll counties.

NYC and Washington D.C.

The other side:

Despite being just hours away from surges in Pennsylvania and Maryland, New York City and Washington D.C. have managed to keep their case counts remarkably low.

D.C. has recorded only one confirmed measles case in 2026, which occurred back in April. However, recognizing the regional threat, DC Health issued a Health Awareness Notice (HAN) on September 14, urging healthcare providers to aggressively screen patients with febrile rash illness and isolate suspected cases immediately.

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NYC Health reported just six confirmed cases of measles as of September 18. Like D.C., New York City is leaning heavily on routine monitoring and localized health alerts to prevent imported cases from igniting a wider community outbreak.

Why the divide?

Dig deeper:

The stark contrast between Pennsylvania's hundreds of cases and the single-digit case counts in D.C. and NYC highlights the localized nature of measles outbreaks. Since the virus is airborne and can remain infectious in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has left the room, experts say it spreads aggressively through under-vaccinated pockets of the population.

Outbreaks in the U.S. typically begin when an infected international traveler enters a community with lower routine MMR vaccination coverage. Once established, the virus rapidly infects those without immunity, which includes infants under 12 months, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals.

According to the CDC, maintaining a high baseline of community immunity around 95% vaccination coverage is the strongest defense against this highly contagious virus, explaining how cities like D.C. and NYC have held off the regional surge.