Maryland Plane Crash: What we know about the pilot, passenger

The pilot and passenger onboard a small plane that crashed in Montgomery County on Sunday night were rescued and rushed to the hospital, and now FOX 5 is learning more details about them.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road in the Montgomery Village area of Gaithersburg. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the small plane had become entangled in a power line tower and was suspended about 100 feet in the air.

READ MORE: Pilot, passenger rescued after small plane crashes into power lines in Montgomery County

Police identified the pilot as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. and the passenger as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Officials say they were in contact with them via cell phone while they were trapped.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS said both of them got "banged up," but their conditions have improved. One has been released from the hospital while the other is still recovering.

Merkle's LinkedIn page says he is a lawyer in D.C. and he went to the University of Connecticut for undergrad before attending Georgetown Law. His relationship with Williams is not clear at this time.

Authorities say both suffered from orthopedic, traumatic and environmental injuries due to the cold.

According to Maryland State Police, the two left White Plains, New York on Sunday around 3 p.m. before crashing in Gaithersburg. A website tracking flight history reveals they were supposed to land at Montgomery County Airpark.

FOX 5 obtained the FAA registry stating Merkle is the owner of the single-engine Mooney plane.

FOX 5 has reached out to Merkle but has not been able to get in contact with him. We've also reached out to family members who say they do not have a comment at this time.