Maryland, Ireland entrepreneurial centers partner to attract international businesses

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced a partnership between the state and the Republic of Ireland that focuses on economic development and networking opportunities.

The partnership is between Maryland’s Global Gateway Initiative and the Guinness Enterprise Centre (GEC) in Dublin, which Hogan visited Saturday.

"The State of Maryland is laser focused on attracting even more foreign investment, including here in Ireland," said Governor Hogan. "With this new partnership, Maryland companies will gain direct access to best-in-class business support, and GEC-based companies will receive the assistance they need to expand into the U.S. and do business in Maryland."

The Global Gateway Initiative is a program that helps attract international businesses to Maryland and ease their transition into the U.S. market by connecting them with Marylanders who will help launch and grow the business. More than 20 Maryland-based affiliates are participating after Hogan announced an initial investment of $2 million

The GEC is a business incubator that helps entrepreneurs grow and scale their enterprises.

"We are delighted to welcome Governor Hogan and the delegation from the state of Maryland to the Guinness Enterprise Centre," said GEC manager Eamonn Sayers. "This visit recognises the ambition and appetite in each region to scale and prosper in new markets. We look forward to working more closely with innovators and entrepreneurs throughout Maryland while providing Irish startups with greater access to this important market."

The agreement will also extend to universities in Ireland and in Maryland, by connecting local talent to work directly with start-ups, while allowing students to offer advice and assistance on strategic challenges that businesses may face.

The partnership is part of Hogan’s mission to lead international economic development in the state.

"Maryland is open for business, and our economic recovery continues to be one of the very best in America," he had previously said.