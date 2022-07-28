Maryland family sues Sesame Place over claims of racial discrimination

A Maryland family is suing Sesame Place - a Sesame Street-themed amusement park in Pennsylvania - for $25 million over claims of racial discrimination after they say costumed characters ignored their 5-year-old Black daughter during a park event earlier this summer.

The lawsuit alleges four employees dressed as Sesame Street characters ignored Quinton Burns and his daughter Kennedi Burns along with other Black guests during a meet-and-greet on June 18.

The suit, which seeks class action status, was filed in a federal court in Philadelphia against SeaWorld Parks, the owner of Sesame Place. Family attorney Malcolm Ruff called for transparency from SeaWorld during a press conference Wednesday in Baltimore.

This lawsuit follows a video that was widely shared on social media showing two other Black girls apparently being snubbed by costumed characters during a parade at the park. After that video went viral, Sesame Place apologized for that incident and promised more employee training.

The Associated Press contributed to this report