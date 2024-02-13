Man struck, killed by car on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring

A driver struck and killed a man who was crossing Georgia Avenue Tuesday night.

Montgomery County officials closed several lanes in both directions on a stretch of the busy road once they arrived in the area.

First responders with Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service were dispatched to the scene just after 8 p.m. to evaluate the situation.

According to MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer, the person was struck near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Flora Lane in Silver Spring – close to the ramp for the beltway.

Piringer previously said the victim had "life-threatening injuries." But a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department confirmed with FOX 5 that the man has been pronounced dead.

The department initially said the individual was hit by two vehicles, but could not disclose whether both drivers stayed at the scene after the crash.

On Wednesday, they retracted that information, saying the previous reports were "proven unfounded." The department also noted that the car involved was a 2020 Honda CR-V, and the driver did stick around after the collision.