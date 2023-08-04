Man shot on Division Ave in Northeast

article

Police have launched an investigation into a shooting that took place in Northeast Friday evening.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it received the call about a man being shot around 6:05 p.m.

When officers arrived in the residential area where the shots were fired – the 900 block of Division Avenue Northeast – they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was "not conscious and not breathing" when they arrived. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

So far, authorities have not disclosed any information about a suspect.

This is a developing story.


