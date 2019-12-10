Expand / Collapse search

Man shot and killed in Waldorf shopping center parking lot, authorities say

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WALDORF, Md. (FOX 5 DC) -  A man was shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot on Tuesday afternoon in Waldorf. 

The Charles County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at around 3:15 p.m. in the Smallwood Village Shopping Center.

A suspect reportedly fled the scene in a grey passenger vehicle. 

Anyone with info should call 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS. 