Man shot and killed in Waldorf shopping center parking lot, authorities say
WALDORF, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A man was shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot on Tuesday afternoon in Waldorf.
The Charles County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at around 3:15 p.m. in the Smallwood Village Shopping Center.
A suspect reportedly fled the scene in a grey passenger vehicle.
Anyone with info should call 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS.