Man shoots woman in Alexandria after police say she ignored him

Authorities are searching for a man who shot a woman as she entered her apartment building because she ignored him.

According to Fairfax County Police, the incident took place on May 20 at an apartment building located on the 2900 block of Furman Lane.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

When officers responded to the scene, they said they found a woman who was shot in her lower body. She was taken to the hospital and her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the crime.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.