Man killed in Annandale shooting

A man is dead after a shooting Friday night in an Annandale apartment community.

Police say they responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Wadsworth Court.

That's where they found 20-year-old Alexander Villa Lobo Guevara suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate and do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (703) 246-7800.

