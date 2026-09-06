Man found shot dead inside vehicle in Prince George's County; no arrests made
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PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Prince George's County early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 2200 block of Lewisdale Drive for a shooting around 4:15 a.m.
They arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made, and police are working to identify possible suspects.
What we don't know:
The man's identity has yet to be released, and the motive for the deadly shooting is still unknown.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Prince George's County Police Department.