Man found shot dead inside vehicle in Prince George's County; no arrests made

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The Brief A deadly shooting took place in Prince George's County early Sunday morning. A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. No arrests have been made.



An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Prince George's County early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Lewisdale Drive for a shooting around 4:15 a.m.

They arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and police are working to identify possible suspects.

What we don't know:

The man's identity has yet to be released, and the motive for the deadly shooting is still unknown.