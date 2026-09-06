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Man found shot dead inside vehicle in Prince George's County; no arrests made

By
FOX 5 DC
Maryland
Published September 6, 2026 10:06 AM EDT
Published September 6, 2026 10:06 AM EDT
article

File Photo. 

The Brief

    • A deadly shooting took place in Prince George's County early Sunday morning.
    • A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.
    • No arrests have been made.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Prince George's County early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Lewisdale Drive for a shooting around 4:15 a.m.

They arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and police are working to identify possible suspects.

What we don't know:

The man's identity has yet to be released, and the motive for the deadly shooting is still unknown.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Prince George's County Police Department.

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