Man fatally shot inside Capitol Heights home; Prince George's County detectives investigate

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The Brief Officers found an adult male shot inside a residence in the unit block of Quire Avenue around 4:35 a.m. Emergency personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating the scene to identify suspects and determine a motive.



A man is dead following an early morning shooting inside a residence in Prince George's County, prompting an active homicide investigation.

What we know:

Officers responded to the unit block of Quire Avenue in Capitol Heights at approximately 4:35 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's name pending official identification and next-of-kin notification. Investigators have not shared suspect descriptions, announced arrests, or detailed what led up to the gunfire.

Homicide detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department remain on the scene working to establish a motive and identify anyone involved.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.