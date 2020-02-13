Man dead after shooting near National Portrait Gallery, injured suspect in custody: DC police

A man is dead after he was shot near the National Portrait Gallery on Thursday afternoon. D.C. police say a suspect involved in the shooting has been taken into custody.

MPD Chief Peter Newsham says at around 5 p.m. in the 700 block of 8th Street NW a male suspect shot a man multiple times. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Shortly after the shooting, Newsham says officers who heard the gunshots got into a foot pursuit with the suspect.

When officers arrived in the 700 block of 10th Street NW, there was an exchange of gunfire between at least two officers and the suspect. The suspect, Newsham says, was struck once in the hand or arm. He has non-life-threatening injuries.

Newsham says the suspect proceeded to run into the 1000 block of H Street NW where he was confronted by another officer who was able to get him to drop his gun.

Advertisement

The suspect has been placed under arrest and a gun has been recovered from the scene, according to Newsham.

Multiple streets in the area are shut down while police investigate.