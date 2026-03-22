Man arrested after barricade situation in Prince George's County
SEAT PLEASANT, Md. - Police in Prince George’s County have given neighbors the all-clear following an hours-long barricade situation in Seat Pleasant.
What we know:
Nearby roads were shut down as officers responded to a home on the 6100 block of Seat Pleasant Drive around 7 a.m. Saturday.
Police were negotiating with a man while another adult family member was inside the home. He was taken into custody without incident around 11:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported, and roads have since been reopened.
What we don't know:
Details about the man's arrest are still unknown. Police are expected to release more information.
The Source: This article was written using information from Seat Pleasant Police.