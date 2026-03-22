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Man arrested after barricade situation in Prince George's County

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Published  March 22, 2026 10:32am EDT
Maryland
FOX 5 DC
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The Brief

    • A barricade situation in Seat Pleasant lasted for hours Saturday morning.
    • Nearby roads were closed as police negotiated with the suspect.
    • He was eventually taken into custody.

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. - Police in Prince George’s County have given neighbors the all-clear following an hours-long barricade situation in Seat Pleasant.

What we know:

Nearby roads were shut down as officers responded to a home on the 6100 block of Seat Pleasant Drive around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Police were negotiating with a man while another adult family member was inside the home. He was taken into custody without incident around 11:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and roads have since been reopened.

What we don't know:

Details about the man's arrest are still unknown. Police are expected to release more information.

The Source: This article was written using information from Seat Pleasant Police.

MarylandNewsCrime and Public Safety