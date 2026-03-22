Man arrested after barricade situation in Prince George's County

The Brief A barricade situation in Seat Pleasant lasted for hours Saturday morning. Nearby roads were closed as police negotiated with the suspect. He was eventually taken into custody.



Police in Prince George’s County have given neighbors the all-clear following an hours-long barricade situation in Seat Pleasant.

What we know:

Nearby roads were shut down as officers responded to a home on the 6100 block of Seat Pleasant Drive around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Police were negotiating with a man while another adult family member was inside the home. He was taken into custody without incident around 11:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and roads have since been reopened.

What we don't know:

Details about the man's arrest are still unknown. Police are expected to release more information.