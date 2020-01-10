Lockdown lifted at MacDill AFB after report of armed suspect near base gate

article

A domestic dispute in St. Petersburg led to a report of an "armed and dangerous" person near MacDill Air Force Base, which in turn put the South Tampa facility on lockdown for nearly an hour Friday morning.

Around 7 a.m., MacDill officials say, local law enforcement notified the base about an armed and dangerous suspect near the Tanker Way gate area, prompting a basewide lockdown amid fears of an active shooter.

The FBI, ATF, and Department of Homeland Security all arrived on scene, according to the ATF.

By 8 a.m., base officials said the "situation" had been isolated to the Tanker Way gate area. The lockdown was lifted and traffic was beginning to flow back onto base. A lockdown at Tinker Elementary, the on-base school, was similarly lifted.

"There were no shots fired on MacDill, and no injuries to MacDill employees," a base public affairs statement noted.

All base gates are now open except for the Tanker Way gate, which is the entrance generally used by trucks and commercial vehicles.

Law enforcement searches the area outside of the Tanker Way gate, seen from SkyFOX.

A St. Petersburg police spokesperson later said the suspect was initially involved in a domestic dispute at the apartment where his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend live. The armed man showed up at the apartment complex and vandalized a car belonging to the woman's boyfriend, damaged the door to their apartment, then fled.

Police say they knew he was on or near MacDill and was armed, so they alerted the base.

Around 9 a.m., police said the 54-year-old suspect was taken into custody by Hernando County Sheriff's Office, north of Tampa. His identity has not been released.

MacDill Air Force Base plays a key role in some of the world's busiest military hot spots. The base is home to the 6th Air Mobility Wing, which operates large KC-135 refueling tankers. It it also houses U.S. Central Command, which oversees American and allied operations in the Middle East, and U.S. Special Operations Command.

Traffic backed up at the base's Dale Mabry gate, even after the lockdown was lifted.

The scare came a month after 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, a 21-year-old Saudi Air Force officer, killed three U.S. sailors and injured eight other people Dec. 6 at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

MacDill leadership took the opportunity to remind the base community to have a plan in place in case of a real emergency someday.

"We all took this very seriously and I know it may have been inconvenient for a lot of folks during the morning commute, but when it comes to the safety of our servicemembers, as well as our families, we're going to always go with the better approach and be conservative," 6th Air Mobility Wing commander Col. Stephen Snelson said in a Facebook message.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

