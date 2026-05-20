Local vet bikes from Florida to Maine, raises thousands for charity

The Brief Jodie Knox completed a bike ride from Key West, Florida to Kittery, Maine on Wednesday. A local veteran, Knox raised thousands of dollars for Wounded Warrior Project and Achilles International. A representative of Wounded Warrior Project said the money will go towards life-changing and life-saving programs and services.



The long ride is over for one determined and inspirational local veteran.

What we know:

Jodie Knox is a retired U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander.

In 2022, she was hit by a car while cycling to work. That left her with a traumatic brain injury, as well as damage to her hips and back. It's still difficult for Knox to run or walk – but not to bike, she said.

Knox set out on an excursion she calls "Key West to Kittery," cycling roughly 2,100 miles from Florida to Maine while raising money and awareness for two organizations: Wounded Warrior Project and Achilles International.

She reportedly raised $17,609 for Wounded Warrior Project and $6,961 for Achilles International along the way.

What they're saying:

Knox said the journey was as much mental as physical. "I really meant it when I said this is about turning ‘I can’t’ into ‘I can try,’" she told Fox 5 DC. "I planned to finish it, but I really didn’t know if I’d be able to."

She completed the ride without a flat tire, calling the experience "blessed" and meaningful, while supporters at Wounded Warrior Project praised the impact of her fundraising for programs serving wounded veterans and their families.

To learn more about "Key West to Kittery," you can click here.