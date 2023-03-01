Lawn signs causing neighborhood controversy in Woodbridge

Neighbors in one Virginia community are concerned over the signs in one homeowner's yard.

The sign causing all the controversy says "poison." Neighbors say they’re concerned for the safety of their pets.

The homeowner, Terry Rowsey, told FOX 5 he added the poison sign after residents in the area repeatedly allowed their pets to go to the bathroom on his property.

"[It's] pesticides on them," Rowsey told FOX 5. "It's like any other lawn that puts pesticides ... I am the good neighbor who actually put up a sign to let them know that there are pesticides on my lawn … Leash your dogs, mind your dogs and mind your children, and be respectful of my lawn."

Prince William County police say this is an ongoing neighborhood dispute. They say they have received at least one complaint about the issue.