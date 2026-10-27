Kenny Monroe takes crown at DC’s 39th annual High Heel Race

The Brief Kenny Monroe won his second 17th Street High Heel Race after securing his first win in 2024. The annual event serves as a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and the diversity of the Dupont Circle neighborhood. Over the past four decades, the race has transformed into a D.C. tradition.



Glamour, pride and friendly competition took over Northwest D.C. Tuesday night as drag kings and queens strapped on their stilettos for the 39th Annual 17th Street High Heel Race in Dupont Circle.

What we know:

Draped in glam and glitter, racers turned heads and sprinted toward the finish line before thousands of spectators packed the neighborhood streets.

When the dust settled, Kenny Monroe emerged victorious, capturing his second title after securing his first win back in 2024. Following the race, Monroe shared what the victory meant to him, as well as the inspiration behind his race-day look.

Organizers emphasize that the gathering is more than a competition—it serves as a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and the diversity that defines the Dupont Circle neighborhood.

Over the past four decades, the race has transformed into a D.C. tradition. In 2018, Mayor Muriel Bowser officially proclaimed the 17th Street High Heel Race a mayoral event.

Thirty-nine years after its debut, the tradition continues to run strong, drawing community leaders including D.C. mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George, who spoke at the event.

With Tuesday's sprint in the books, anticipation is already building for next year’s milestone 40th anniversary. Organizers have promised even more excitement, more activations and more stilettos.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DC’s 39th annual High Heel Race