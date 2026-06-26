How to watch today’s World Cup matches: Friday, June 26

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A busy FIFA World Cup Friday with six matches taking place in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Today's matches are Norway vs France, Senegal vs Iraq, Uruguay vs Spain, Cabo Verde v Saudi Arabia, New Zealand v Belgium, and Egypt vs IR Iran.

Here's how to watch.

FIFA World Cup 2026 matches for Friday, June 26, 2026

Norway vs France – Group I

3:00 p.m. ET

Boston Stadium

Network: FOX

Senegal vs Iraq – Group I

3:00 p.m. ET

Toronto Stadium

Network: FS1

Uruguay vs Spain – Group H

8:00 p.m. ET

Guadalajara Stadium

Network: FOX

Cabo Verde v Saudi Arabia – Group H

8:00 p.m. ET

Houston Stadium

Network: FS1

New Zealand v Belgium – Group G

11:00 p.m. ET

BC Place Vancouver

Network: FOX

Egypt vs IR Iran – Group G

11:00 p.m. ET

San Francisco Bay Stadium

Network: FS1

RELATED: World Cup 2026: The 16 stadiums in the US, Canada, and Mexico hosting the matches

Outside of watching FOX on live broadcast TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches.

One free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.

Other paid options include:

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage

The 2026 FIFA World group stage. (Photo by Sam Corum/PA Images via Getty Images)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is an expanded 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches taking place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The 48 teams are divided into 12 groups of four with each team playing its group stage opponents for a total of three first-round games per side.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026 final?

A general view of MetLife Stadium ahead of the 2026 World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Timeline:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will take place July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the culmination of a month-long tournament hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.