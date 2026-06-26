Expand / Collapse search

How to watch today’s World Cup matches: Friday, June 26

By Mark Richardson
FOX Local
FIFA World Cup
Published June 26, 2026 7:04 AM EDT
Published June 26, 2026 7:04 AM EDT
gettyimages-2282555553.jpg article

Rayan Cherki of France brings the ball forward during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match between France and Senegal at New York New Jersey Stadium on June 16, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

A busy FIFA World Cup Friday with six matches taking place in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Today's matches are Norway vs France, Senegal vs Iraq, Uruguay vs Spain, Cabo Verde v Saudi Arabia, New Zealand v Belgium, and Egypt vs IR Iran.  

Here's how to watch.

FIFA World Cup 2026 matches for Friday, June 26, 2026

Norway vs France – Group I

  • 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Boston Stadium
  • Network: FOX

Senegal vs Iraq – Group I

  • 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Toronto Stadium
  • Network: FS1

Uruguay vs Spain – Group H

  • 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Guadalajara Stadium
  • Network: FOX

Cabo Verde v Saudi Arabia – Group H

  • 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Houston Stadium
  • Network: FS1

New Zealand v Belgium – Group G

  • 11:00 p.m. ET
  • BC Place Vancouver
  • Network: FOX

Egypt vs IR Iran – Group G

  • 11:00 p.m. ET
  • San Francisco Bay Stadium
  • Network: FS1

RELATED: World Cup 2026: The 16 stadiums in the US, Canada, and Mexico hosting the matches

How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026

Outside of watching FOX on live broadcast TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches. 

One free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams. 

Other paid options include:

FOX Sports World Cup coverage

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage

gettyimages-2249504912-scaled.jpg

The 2026 FIFA World group stage. (Photo by Sam Corum/PA Images via Getty Images)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is an expanded 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches taking place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico. 

The 48 teams are divided into 12 groups of four with each team playing its group stage opponents for a total of three first-round games per side.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026 final? 

gettyimages-2274072737.jpg

A general view of MetLife Stadium ahead of the 2026 World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Timeline:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will take place July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the culmination of a month-long tournament hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. 

The Source: Information for this story was provided by FOX Sports and FIFA. This story was reported from Orlando.

FIFA World Cup