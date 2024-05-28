Herndon to vote on 'streetery' pilot program for outdoor dining

Lawmakers in Herndon are planning to vote on whether to have streeteries in the town. The vote is scheduled to take place at Tuesday night's town council meeting.

If approved, Herndon could become home to the same type of streeteries seen in Alexandria and Bethesda. This would initially be a pilot program.

BETHESDA, MD- JUNE 15: A section of Woodmont Ave. in Bethesda has been closed off to help local restaurants in need of more table space due to social distancing guidelines. There are tables in the middle of the road that would normally be filled with Expand

FOX 5 spoke with residents and nearby merchants who say the plan to transform several streets into streeteries has been in the works for years. It could finally come to fruition.

Several streets in Herndon would be closed to traffic, paving the way for folks to dine out, walk, bike, and more. Supporters say it will bring more foot traffic to the area and ultimately more business.

Critics are concerned it will eliminate parking in an area that already has minimal parking.

A spokesperson for the town of Herndon confirms that if the vote is approved, the pilot streetery program would start immediately.

Merchants would have to pay a $100 permit fee that would go to the town of Herndon. The pilot program would last six months. Herndon leaders would analyze data, specifically the economic impact.