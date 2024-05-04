Helicopter search underway for 7-year-old boy taken by father in Alexandria: police

A search is underway after a 7-year-old boy was taken by his father in Alexandria.

Alexandria police are actively searching for a 7-year-old that was taken near the waterfront on King Street in Alexandria Saturday afternoon. The father is described as a light-skinned Black man wearing blue jeans, black Crocs, and a black hat. The child is described as a Black boy wearing a gray hoodie and dark jeans.

A police helicopter is actively on the lookout for the father and son.

According to police, the boy has been located and is safe.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.