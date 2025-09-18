Governor Youngkin orders POW/MIA flag to be flown on Friday in Virginia

article

The Brief Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the POW/MIA flag be flown on Friday, September 19, 2025. The order is in honor and remembrance of members of the U.S. Armed Forces who were prisoners of war or are missing in action. All agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth are required to display the flag at full staff.



Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued an order for all state agencies and institutions to fly the POW/MIA flag on Friday in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

What we know:

The order is a tribute to the service and sacrifice of members of the United States Armed Forces who are or were prisoners of war or reported missing in action.

Pursuant to the Code of Virginia, Governor Youngkin ordered that all agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth of Virginia shall display the POW/MIA flag at full staff on Friday, September 19, 2025. The order was signed on September 18, 2025.