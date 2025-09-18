Governor Youngkin orders POW/MIA flag to be flown on Friday in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued an order for all state agencies and institutions to fly the POW/MIA flag on Friday in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
What we know:
The order is a tribute to the service and sacrifice of members of the United States Armed Forces who are or were prisoners of war or reported missing in action.
Pursuant to the Code of Virginia, Governor Youngkin ordered that all agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth of Virginia shall display the POW/MIA flag at full staff on Friday, September 19, 2025. The order was signed on September 18, 2025.
The Source: Information in this article was obtained through the Office of the Governor of Virginia.