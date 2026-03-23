Gov. Moore to meet with Hagerstown community leaders on proposed ICE processing center

The Brief Gov. Moore and Rep. Delaney will meet Monday with Hagerstown leaders about the proposed center. The 1,500‑bed site would serve as a short‑term processing facility with about 500 daily occupants. County officials say they have no oversight because the property is federally owned.



Governor Wes Moore and Congresswoman April McClain Delaney will meet Monday with Washington County community leaders to discuss concerns over the Trump administration’s proposal to build a 1,500‑bed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center near Williamsport.

What we know:

The roundtable is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Hub City Vinyl in Hagerstown.

Washington County commissioners said they met with the Department of Homeland Security earlier this month to review the plan. According to county officials, the site would operate as a short‑term processing and booking facility and not a long‑term detention center. Detainees would typically remain three to seven days before being transferred to out‑of‑state facilities.

READ MORE: Washington County officials meet with DHS as ICE facility details emerge amid legal fight

Officials said the center is designed for up to 1,500 beds, though the expected average daily population is about 500 people. DHS also told county leaders the facility would include 24/7 in‑house medical staff, including doctors and nurses, to reduce the impact on local emergency services.

Because the property is federally owned, county officials say Washington County has no jurisdiction or oversight authority over the project.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 18: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is interviewed by David Rubenstein alongside Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt at the Economic Club on February 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. As Chair and Vice Chair of the National Governors Association, S Expand