Gov. Moore declares state of preparedness ahead of severe weather

The Brief Governor Wes Moore declared a state of preparedness as Maryland faces severe storms, including damaging winds, hail and tornado risk. Marylanders are urged to review emergency plans, know shelter locations and charge devices in case of power outages. Pepco is increasing staffing to respond quickly to outages, prioritizing safe restoration of power during the storm.



Maryland is preparing for potentially dangerous severe weather on Monday, with Governor Wes Moore declaring a state of preparedness across the state. Officials warn that the storms could bring damaging winds, hail and an elevated risk of tornadoes.

The storm system is expected to move across the state starting mid-morning in Western Maryland, spreading eastward through the day and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts may reach 70–80 mph, making the storm a serious threat to life and property.

‘The safety of Maryland families comes first’

What they're saying:

"The safety of Maryland families comes first," Gov. Moore said in a statement. "I am urging residents to prepare early, stay informed and adjust plans, including postponing travel, as conditions change."

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) is coordinating readiness efforts with multiple state agencies and will activate the State Emergency Operations Center to monitor the storm.

MDEM Secretary Russ Strickland advised residents to review family emergency plans, know where to shelter during a tornado and charge personal devices in case of power outages.

Pepco, the utility serving the District, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties, is also ramping up staffing to respond to outages.

"Should an outage occur, our priority is restoring service safely and as quickly as possible," Pepco’s senior VP and COO Rodney Oddoye said in a statement. He encouraged customers to prepare in advance, as well.

What you can do:

Customers are advised to:

Download the Pepco mobile app to report outages and track restoration.

Assemble a storm kit with food, water and emergency supplies for at least 72 hours.

Enroll in the Emergency Medical Equipment Notification Program if reliant on electricity for life-support devices.

For storm updates and utility assistance, Pepco directs residents to visit Pepco’s website or call 877-PEPCO-62 (877-737-2662).

Marylanders are urged to stay alert, avoid downed power lines and follow guidance from local officials as the state prepares for what could be a severe and widespread weather event.