Germantown sewer collapse update: Bypass system active, school to reopen

The Brief A temporary bypass system is now active after a sewer collapse in Germantown. Crews are working around the clock to replace the damaged pipe. A nearby elementary school is expected to reopen as repairs continue.



A major repair effort is moving forward in Germantown after crews activated a temporary system to keep wastewater flowing following a sewer main collapse.

What we know:

WSSC Water crews have been working nonstop to excavate a collapsed 30-inch sewer main at 19111 Liberty Mill Road.

Officials say a large-scale bypass system is now fully operational, allowing sewage to flow safely through temporary piping around the damaged section.

The system includes roughly 1,000 feet of piping and high-capacity pumps and was activated late Friday night.

What’s new in this update

With the bypass system in place, Germantown Elementary School is now expected to open Monday.

Crews are continuing 24-hour repair operations and are preparing to install about 110 feet of new 30-inch pipe to replace the damaged section.

Officials also emphasized that drinking water in the area is not impacted.

Road closures and community impact

Liberty Mill Road remains closed between Dawson Farm Road and Pepper Court as crews continue emergency repairs.

WSSC Water says it is taking steps to reduce odors and minimize disruptions for nearby residents.

The backstory:

The collapse was first reported Thursday morning, prompting an emergency response and continuous repair work.

Officials say they are coordinating with local agencies and will continue providing updates as the repair timeline becomes clearer.

What you can do:

WSSC Water is reminding residents not to flush wipes or pour grease down drains, as both can clog equipment and interfere with the temporary bypass system.