Free rides, extended Metro hours help keep DC area roads safe this New Year’s

Leave your keys behind and catch a free ride or a late train if you're planning to celebrate the New Year in and around the District.

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program has again partnered with Lyft for their annual SoberRide campaign. The group is offering free rides (up to $15) from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. through January 1.

To use the service, visit SoberRide.com to get the WRAP Holiday SoberRide promo code. A new code will be posted at 9 p.m. on December 31.

Next, download the Lyft app and enter that code. You must be 21 years old or older to use the service.

If you're using Metro, the transit system will open at 5 a.m. on New Year's Eve and will stay open for extended holiday service until 2 a.m. on New Year's Day.