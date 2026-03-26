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Three sexual assaults reported along Fredericksburg walking paths

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Published  March 26, 2026 11:51am EDT
Virginia Crime
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • Police in Fredericksburg are investigating three recent sexual assaults on the Canal Path and Heritage Trail where women were grabbed and the suspect fled.
    • The incidents occurred on March 19, 23, and 24, with varying suspect descriptions; a similar assault was also reported in October.
    • Police are increasing patrols in the area and asking anyone with information or footage to come forward.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Police are investigating three sexual assaults where women had their butt grabbed on the Canal Path and Heritage Trail in Fredericksburg. 

Timeline:

On three separate occasions, a suspect approached a woman, grabbed her butt and then fled on foot. 

  • March 19 on the Canal Path: The suspect in this case is described as a male, approximately 5’10", between 25 and 35 years old, with a medium build.
  • March 23 on the Heritage Trail: The suspect in this case is described as a male, approximately 5’11"- 6’01", with a medium build.
  • March 24 on the Heritage Trail: The suspect in this case is described as a male, possibly Hispanic, approximately 5’07", with short black hair. 

Big picture view:

These sexual assaults follow another assault that happened on October 19 around 9:00 p.m. on the Canal Path. The suspect in that case is described as a male, approximately 5’04’’ – 5’05’’, medium build, possibly Middle Eastern, Hispanic or Indian.

All four investigations are ongoing. 

The Fredericksburg Police Department is increasing patrols along the canal path as a response to the assaults. 

What you can do:

Fredericksburg Police is urging anyone who may have witnessed the assaults or has surveillance footage to contact them. 

Virginia CrimeNews