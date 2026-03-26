Three sexual assaults reported along Fredericksburg walking paths
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Police are investigating three sexual assaults where women had their butt grabbed on the Canal Path and Heritage Trail in Fredericksburg.
Timeline:
On three separate occasions, a suspect approached a woman, grabbed her butt and then fled on foot.
- March 19 on the Canal Path: The suspect in this case is described as a male, approximately 5’10", between 25 and 35 years old, with a medium build.
- March 23 on the Heritage Trail: The suspect in this case is described as a male, approximately 5’11"- 6’01", with a medium build.
- March 24 on the Heritage Trail: The suspect in this case is described as a male, possibly Hispanic, approximately 5’07", with short black hair.
Big picture view:
These sexual assaults follow another assault that happened on October 19 around 9:00 p.m. on the Canal Path. The suspect in that case is described as a male, approximately 5’04’’ – 5’05’’, medium build, possibly Middle Eastern, Hispanic or Indian.
All four investigations are ongoing.
The Fredericksburg Police Department is increasing patrols along the canal path as a response to the assaults.
What you can do:
Fredericksburg Police is urging anyone who may have witnessed the assaults or has surveillance footage to contact them.