Three sexual assaults reported along Fredericksburg walking paths

The Brief Police in Fredericksburg are investigating three recent sexual assaults on the Canal Path and Heritage Trail where women were grabbed and the suspect fled. The incidents occurred on March 19, 23, and 24, with varying suspect descriptions; a similar assault was also reported in October. Police are increasing patrols in the area and asking anyone with information or footage to come forward.



Police are investigating three sexual assaults where women had their butt grabbed on the Canal Path and Heritage Trail in Fredericksburg.

Timeline:

On three separate occasions, a suspect approached a woman, grabbed her butt and then fled on foot.

March 19 on the Canal Path: The suspect in this case is described as a male, approximately 5’10", between 25 and 35 years old, with a medium build.

March 23 on the Heritage Trail: The suspect in this case is described as a male, approximately 5’11"- 6’01", with a medium build.

March 24 on the Heritage Trail: The suspect in this case is described as a male, possibly Hispanic, approximately 5’07", with short black hair.

Big picture view:

These sexual assaults follow another assault that happened on October 19 around 9:00 p.m. on the Canal Path. The suspect in that case is described as a male, approximately 5’04’’ – 5’05’’, medium build, possibly Middle Eastern, Hispanic or Indian.

All four investigations are ongoing.

The Fredericksburg Police Department is increasing patrols along the canal path as a response to the assaults.

What you can do:

Fredericksburg Police is urging anyone who may have witnessed the assaults or has surveillance footage to contact them.