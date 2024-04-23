Foxtrot closes all locations in DC area

All Foxtrot locations across D.C., Chicago, Austin and Dallas closed abruptly Tuesday, according to the company.

33 Foxtrot locations, as well as two Dom's Kitchen and Market locations, closed Wednesday. Foxtrot and Dom's merged in November 2023, and operated under the new name, Outfox Hospitality.

"We explored many avenues to continue the business but found no viable option despite good faith and exhaustive efforts," Foxtrot said in a statement.

At Foxtrot locations throughout the D.C. area, signs were posted that said "closed due to internal repairs" or "we are closed for the final time."