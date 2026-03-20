Former Ravens running back Terrance West charged in alleged assault on contractors

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West is facing assault charges after an alleged altercation with contractors at a home in Prince George’s County, according to court documents.

What we know:

The incident was reported March 4 at a residence in Upper Marlboro, where contractors were painting and making repairs. Investigators say West became upset over stains on the carpet and confronted the workers.

Court documents allege West grabbed one contractor, leading to a physical struggle, and then punched a second contractor before police arrived. The contractors also told officers West had a gun during the confrontation.

West is charged with first and second-degree assault. He attended Towson University and spent three seasons with the Ravens from 2015 to 2017.

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 10: Running back Terrance West #28 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on November 10, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)