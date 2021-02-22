Expand / Collapse search

Former DC Councilmember Jack Evans car stolen in Georgetown, police say

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 43 mins ago
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC
article

Jack Evans in 2019. (FOX 5 DC)

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. police say a car left running outside of former DC Councilmember Jack Evans’ Georgetown home was stolen Monday afternoon.

According to a police report, officers responded to the 3100 block of P Street NW at around 3:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a stolen vehicle. 

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

When officers arrived, Evans' told them his car – a Subaru Crosstrek – was parked and turned on with the keys and registration inside when someone stole it.

Evans' says the car was last seen driving eastbound on P Street NW. 

In December, DC Councilmember Mary Cheh's car was stolen outside of a bakery in the District. 