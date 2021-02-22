Former DC Councilmember Jack Evans car stolen in Georgetown, police say

article

D.C. police say a car left running outside of former DC Councilmember Jack Evans’ Georgetown home was stolen Monday afternoon.

According to a police report, officers responded to the 3100 block of P Street NW at around 3:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived, Evans' told them his car – a Subaru Crosstrek – was parked and turned on with the keys and registration inside when someone stole it.

Evans' says the car was last seen driving eastbound on P Street NW.

In December, DC Councilmember Mary Cheh's car was stolen outside of a bakery in the District.