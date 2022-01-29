High levels of carbon monoxide in northeast D.C. apartment building hospitalizes five people

Five people are in the hospital after high levels of carbon monoxide were reported in an apartment building in northeast D.C.

D.C. Fire officials say it happened at a building in the 1000 block of 17th Street on Saturday.

Of the three people taken to the hospital, two are in serious condition and the other three are being held for observation.

The building was evacuated for some time to allow for ventilation, but the levels are back to normal now.

Fire crews say a defective furnace caused the gas to spread. They add there were no carbon monoxide alarms present in the building.

Three residents were displaced, and they will be assisted by the Red Cross.