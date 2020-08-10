Fairfax County police looking for missing 59-year-old

article

Fairfax County police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a 59-year-old man who disappeared last Friday from a home on Silver Lake Boulevard in Manchester Lakes.

READ MORE: Fairfax County police officer who used stun gun indicted on assault charges

Calvin Miles is 5-foot-9, and weighs 245 pounds.

He has brown eyes, and he wear glasses.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

When he was last seen, Miles was wearing a plaid shirt, blue sweatpants and white sneakers.

Advertisement

Police consider Miles endangered because of health concerns.

READ MORE: Alexandria mourning city official killed in Fairfax County crash

If you can help police find him, call (703) 691-2131.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE