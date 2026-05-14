Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano to testify on Capitol Hill

The Brief Descano will testify before members of Congress on Thursday. Lawmakers are examining whether he showed preferential treatment to criminal defendants in the country illegally. Much of the focus centers on the killing of Stephanie Minter and the suspect’s prior charges.



One of Virginia’s top prosecutors will testify before members of Congress on Thursday, just a week after the Justice Department announced an investigation into Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano for alleged bias.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports Republican lawmakers are expected to press Descano during the hearing. His office has called the scrutiny politically motivated, though similar accusations and frustrations have surfaced in past cases.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano

READ MORE: Fairfax prosecutor to testify Thursday over alleged bias toward undocumented immigrants

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Integrity, Security and Enforcement.

Lawmakers are examining whether Descano showed preferential treatment to criminal defendants in the country illegally.

Much of the focus centers on the February killing of 41‑year‑old Stephanie Minter. The suspect, who is in the country illegally, had more than 30 prior charges with varying outcomes. Minter’s mother is also expected to testify.

Sean Kennedy, president of Virginians for Safe Communities, has been critical of Descano.

RELATED: DOJ probes Fairfax prosecutor over alleged bias involving undocumented immigrants

In other high‑profile cases, including the 2024 rape of a woman on the Herndon W&OD Trail, former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called for Descano to resign after learning the suspect was in the country illegally and had prior offenses.

One of those priors involved choking a police officer in 2022, a charge later downgraded by Descano’s office from a felony to a misdemeanor assault.

Others testifying Thursday include former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and the Fairfax County sheriff.

Following the DOJ announcement, Descano’s office said its policies are "fair, legal, and reflect the values of Fairfax County."

READ MORE: Suspect charged with murder after stabbing woman to death at Fairfax County bus stop, officials say