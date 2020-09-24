Entertainment and Sports Arena in Congress Heights will now be open to voters on Election Day

The coronavirus pandemic is taking its toll on the way elections officials across the country are mapping out plans for ballots to be cast.

In the District, controversy is brewing over plans to have only 95 of 144 polling places open on Election Day –– And there's been an apparent change of heart when it comes to opening a super-voting center for residents of Wards 7 and 8.

PREVIOUSLY: No plans for super vote centers east of the Anacostia River

D.C's Board of Elections is planning on using super-voting centers like Nationals Park and the Capital One Arena on Election Day to accommodate the large number of people expected to vote on November 3.

Now, after initial doubts, the city says its main supercenter in Ward 8 will also be open on elections day –– the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Congress Heights, which is home to the Washington Mystics.

"The Board of Elections and Bowser Administration are hoping to avoid a repeat of the long lines and communications issues that plagued the district’s primary election in June," said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Advertisement

When we first told you about the lack of a super-voting center east of the Anacostia, Ward 8 residents were angry.

"If it’s here and the area is free why not use it? If they really want our votes, why not?" said Camay Morgan, a Ward 8 resident.

"Why not use this? We’re using it for games. Because this is one of the biggest elections we’re probably going to ever have so I urge the people to support Ward 8," said Kenneth Best, a Ward 8 resident.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

As it stands right now, the sports arena on Alabama Avenue in Southeast, Nats Park, and Capital One Arena will serve as super-voting centers on Election Day in the District, and from October 27 through November 2, they will all be open for early voting.

The D.C. Board of Elections tells FOX 5 55 postal service drop boxes will be located throughout the District for those mailing in their ballots.