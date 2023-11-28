Driver yelling "move" behind vehicle in Wawa parking lot escalates to shooting in Anne Arundel County

Police continue to investigate a shooting in a Wawa parking lot in Anne Arundel County.

Police say they arrived in the area of 700 block of Annapolis Road in Gambrills for a report of a shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 28, around 6:30 a.m. According to the victims' report, he was behind a black KIA Optima while exiting the Wawa parking lot. He yelled from within his vehicle for the other driver to move, at which point both drivers drove onto Annapolis Road.

The KIA, occupied by two Black males, pulled next to the victim and shot at his vehicle as they turned onto Route 3. The suspects then drove northbound towards I-97. The victim’s vehicle sustained damage, and he was uninjured.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.