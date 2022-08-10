Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:25 PM EDT until WED 7:30 PM EDT, Prince William County
12
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:18 PM EDT until WED 8:30 PM EDT, Fauquier County, Prince William County, Stafford County
Flood Warning
from WED 5:54 PM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Fauquier County, Stafford County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:48 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, City of Fairfax, Fairfax County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 7:30 PM EDT, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, Fairfax County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 5:45 PM EDT until WED 6:30 PM EDT, Charles County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:45 PM EDT, Prince Georges County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:12 PM EDT until WED 8:15 PM EDT, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County, Fairfax County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 6:00 PM EDT, Anne Arundel County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:21 PM EDT until WED 8:30 PM EDT, Anne Arundel County, Prince Georges County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:45 PM EDT until WED 8:45 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Anne Arundel County, Prince Georges County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:57 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, Fairfax County

DPS trooper helps elderly man with broken scooter on I-17 in north Phoenix

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 3:33PM
FOX 10 Phoenix

DPS trooper helps elderly man with broken scooter on I-17 in north Phoenix

Trooper Lucas Adams arrived at the scene and pushed the man back to his home a quarter-mile away, DPS said.

PHOENIX - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper came to the aid of a man in distress along a north Phoenix freeway.

The incident happened on Aug. 7 along Interstate 17 near Greenway when an elderly man was riding a scooter and the battery died.

Trooper Lucas Adams arrived at the scene and pushed the man back to his home a quarter-mile away, DPS said.

Temperatures in Phoenix on Sunday reached 105°F.

DPS-trooper-helps-man-with-broken-scooter.jpg

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper came to the aid of a man in distress along a north Phoenix freeway.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: