DMV artists encouraged to apply for ‘Paint the Town’ project, with compensation

Calling all artists in the DMV.

Downtown Bethesda is looking for people with a knack for outdoor artwork to paint a new mural and help revive some of the area’s public spaces.

The artwork is part of an ongoing effort to improve and beautify the area’s aesthetics, one mural at a time.

"Anytime we have an opportunity to bring an opportunity to an artist but also bring something colorful and unique to our downtown and take something that might be a plain looking wall and turning into art, is what we’re looking to do here in Bethesda," said Stephanie Coppula, director of communications and marketing with the Bethesda Urban Partnership.

The non-profit is once again doing a public call for local artists to propose and take part in their ‘Paint the Town’ cultural enhancement project.

"The life of an artist is getting your work in front of the public and these are full-time artists," said Coppula. "This is all the work they do on the side and this is how they make their living and the more opportunities we can provide the better it is for them and for the economy."

This year, local artists from D.C, Maryland and Virginia, who submit their artwork and apply, are being asked to come up with a large-scale image that will be painted on the cemented side of the Woodmont public parking garage, facing old Georgetown Road.

"The artist will be paid for their design work first and then the stipend will be over $25,000 for the artist who is selected to do this piece," Coppula said.

Megan Lewis of Baltimore was 2020’s chosen artist, and put her talents toward painting this mural outside of the Woodmont-Rugby public parking garage.

"This was the most fun I’ve ever had doing a project," said Lewis, while speaking with FOX 5’s Ayesha Khan, Saturday.

Lewis went on to say that it was the biggest project she had ever taken on but completed in just nine days.

"The community was so nice and warm the The Bethesda Arts District, they were perfect and made my job super, super easy," Lewis said.

Applications are due by Aug. 6. A winner is expected to be announced by Aug. 25.

More details can be found here.