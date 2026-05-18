Deadly crash in Oakton leaves 2 adults dead, 2 kids injured

The Brief Two adults were killed and two children injured in a single-vehicle crash in Oakton early Sunday morning. Police say the SUV crossed a median and hit a concrete barrier after exiting the I-66 Express Lanes; speed is believed to have been a factor. A 2-year-old remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.



Two adults were killed and two children injured in a single-vehicle crash in Oakton early Sunday morning, according to Fairfax County police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 12:28 a.m. on May 17 to Chain Bridge Road over I-66 for a crash involving a 2020 Mercedes GLA 250.

Police say the driver, 30-year-old Xiomara Herrera of Falls Church, was traveling eastbound on the I-66 Express Lanes before taking the exit ramp to Chain Bridge Road.

The vehicle continued through the intersection, crossed a raised median and struck a concrete barrier.

Herrera was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front passenger, 27-year-old Alejandro Rodriguez Castillo of Sterling, was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

A 2-year-old child was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized. An 8-year-old child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the 8-year-old was the only occupant who was properly restrained. Detectives believe speed was a factor in the crash.

What's next:

The Fairfax County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate.

Victim specialists have been assigned to assist the family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers.