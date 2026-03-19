DC Water to hold second town hall to discuss Potomac sewer collapse
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Community concerns are growing after DC Water’s meeting with Maryland residents Wednesday night in Bethesda, where the utility faced frustration over January’s Potomac Interceptor collapse.
The agency is now preparing for a second town hall Thursday in Virginia, where residents along the Potomac have their own questions about the spill’s impact.
DC Water announced this week that repairs are complete on the section of pipe that failed near the C&O Canal’s Lock 10 on January 19. Officials say the temporary canal bypass prevented nearly two billion gallons of additional overflow from entering the river.
Attention now turns to long‑term repairs, including plans to install a new pipe inside the existing line. The pipeline has been undergoing rehabilitation since September.
READ MORE: DC Water holds public meeting to hear from residents on sewage spill response
Most recreational boating restrictions have been lifted, but many remain concerned about what may still be in the river’s sediments and soils. Soil and water testing is continuing, and a large‑scale cleanup is underway at the collapse site. Crews are vacuuming out sludge and building a freshwater dam to help flush the canal.
Thursday night’s town hall will focus on impacts to the river in Alexandria and along the city’s waterfront.
Potomac Interceptor Repair & Environmental Rehabilitation Community Meeting
Date: Thursday, March 19
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Lee Center Auditorium | 1108 Jefferson St., Alexandria, VA 22314
DC Water to hold second town hall to discuss Potomac sewer collapse
The Source: Information in this article comes from DC Water and previous FOX 5 reporting.