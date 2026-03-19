The Brief Second town hall focuses on Potomac sewer collapse. DC Water to update Virginia residents on repairs and cleanup. Testing and large‑scale sediment cleanup continue along the river.



Community concerns are growing after DC Water’s meeting with Maryland residents Wednesday night in Bethesda, where the utility faced frustration over January’s Potomac Interceptor collapse.

The agency is now preparing for a second town hall Thursday in Virginia, where residents along the Potomac have their own questions about the spill’s impact.

DC Water announced this week that repairs are complete on the section of pipe that failed near the C&O Canal’s Lock 10 on January 19. Officials say the temporary canal bypass prevented nearly two billion gallons of additional overflow from entering the river.

Attention now turns to long‑term repairs, including plans to install a new pipe inside the existing line. The pipeline has been undergoing rehabilitation since September.

READ MORE: DC Water holds public meeting to hear from residents on sewage spill response

Most recreational boating restrictions have been lifted, but many remain concerned about what may still be in the river’s sediments and soils. Soil and water testing is continuing, and a large‑scale cleanup is underway at the collapse site. Crews are vacuuming out sludge and building a freshwater dam to help flush the canal.

Thursday night’s town hall will focus on impacts to the river in Alexandria and along the city’s waterfront.

Potomac Interceptor Repair & Environmental Rehabilitation Community Meeting

Date: Thursday, March 19

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Lee Center Auditorium | 1108 Jefferson St., Alexandria, VA 22314

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DC Water to hold second town hall to discuss Potomac sewer collapse