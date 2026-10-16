DC Snow Team tests plows and real-time tracking in dry run ahead of winter

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The Brief District crews recently completed a five-day mobilization drill, simulating a winter storm to test equipment, replenish salt, and finalize plow routes. The Department of Public Works has upgraded its technology to track plowing progress in real time, aiming to improve deployment decisions during actual storms. Officials are urging residents to prepare by reviewing sidewalk shoveling rules and saving the District's Shelter Hotline for vulnerable individuals.



With winter weather approaching, the District's Snow Team is making sure its fleet of plows, salt supplies, and new tracking technology are ready for the first freeze.

Crews recently concluded Snow Mobilization Week, an intensive five-day drill designed to test the city's storm response operations before winter arrives.

Simulating a winter storm

What they're saying:

Led by the Department of Public Works (DPW) and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT), the week centered around a mock forecast provided by the National Weather Service. Operations leaders practiced assessing resources and making deployment decisions as the hypothetical storm worsened.

The drill wrapped up with a citywide dry run. Plow operators drove their assigned routes to spot potential road obstacles, familiarize themselves with new conditions, and calibrate their heavy- and light-duty snow removal vehicles. Behind the scenes, crews also performed maintenance and replenished the city's salt and brine supplies.

"We experienced a generational storm last year that showed us where we needed to improve, and this week we’re testing the technology and processes we’ve put in place to make sure we’re prepared to respond," DPW Interim Director Chris Rodriguez said.

Real-time tracking and a greener fleet

Big picture view:

The DC Snow Team comprises more than 800 employees across multiple agencies. To better coordinate those resources, DPW spent recent months updating its tracking technology.

The upgraded systems will allow officials to monitor weather conditions, deploy equipment, and track plowing status in real time as a storm develops.

The agency has also continued to modernize its snow response fleet, which now includes 69 biodiesel-powered trucks and 22 electric pickup trucks used by supervisors.

How residents can prepare

What you can do:

While city crews finalize their preparations, officials are urging property owners to do the same. District law requires property owners to clear snow and ice from adjacent sidewalks, curb ramps, and curb cuts within established timeframes.

Residents who are 65 and older or have qualifying disabilities can apply for a sidewalk snow removal exemption through the DPW website.

During extreme winter weather, the public is also encouraged to look out for vulnerable neighbors. Anyone who needs a free ride to a shelter, including individuals experiencing homelessness, can call the District’s Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093.