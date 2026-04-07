DC police release body camera video from October officer involved shooting
WASHINGTON - D.C. police have released body camera footage from an officer‑involved shooting on Benning Road that occurred on Oct. 17.
READ MORE: DC man’s lawyers say MPD hid details of federal agent shooting
What we know:
Attorneys for Philip Brown had pushed for the video’s release, accusing authorities of withholding information about the incident.
Brown was pulled over by officers working with federal agents during a traffic stop that day.
Police said Brown’s vehicle rolled toward officers during the incident. An agent with Homeland Security Investigations then fired at the car but did not hit Brown.
Criminal charges against Brown were later dropped.
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DC police release body camera video from October officer involved shooting
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department and previous FOX 5 reporting.