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DC police release body camera video from October officer involved shooting

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Updated  April 7, 2026 8:37am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC
DC police release body camera video

DC police release body camera video

D.C. police have released body camera footage from an officer involved shooting on Benning Road that occurred on Oct. 17.

The Brief

    • DC police released body‑camera video from an Oct. 17 shooting.
    • Philip Brown’s attorneys had demanded the footage.
    • An HSI agent fired at Brown’s car; charges were later dropped.

WASHINGTON - D.C. police have released body camera footage from an officer‑involved shooting on Benning Road that occurred on Oct. 17.

READ MORE: DC man’s lawyers say MPD hid details of federal agent shooting

What we know:

Attorneys for Philip Brown had pushed for the video’s release, accusing authorities of withholding information about the incident. 

Brown was pulled over by officers working with federal agents during a traffic stop that day.

Police said Brown’s vehicle rolled toward officers during the incident. An agent with Homeland Security Investigations then fired at the car but did not hit Brown.

Criminal charges against Brown were later dropped.

RELATED: Bowser OKs DC body cam bill, vetoes officer log measure

DC police release body camera video from October officer involved shooting

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department and previous FOX 5 reporting.

NewsWashington, D.C.Metropolitan Police Department