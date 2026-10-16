DC police launch safety crackdown on e-bikes, e-scooters amid increase in deaths

The Brief D.C. police launched a safety initiative targeting dangerous e-scooter and e-bike riding. The move comes after a District official was killed in an e-scooter collision. The outreach initiative will focus on heavily congested areas through the end of the year.



D.C. police launched a safety outreach initiative targeting dangerous e-scooter and e-bike riding, focusing on heavily congested areas through the end of the year.

What we know:

The push comes as D.C. grapples with a 62% increase in traffic fatalities this year. So far, officials reported four deaths involving e-bikes, two involving stand-up scooters and three involving mopeds.

The initiative comes after the death of Talib Shakir, director of the Mayor’s Office of Returning Citizen Affairs, who was killed last week after his e-scooter collided with another.

READ MORE | Deadly e-scooter crash in DC prompts safety concerns as injuries rise

Interim Police Chief Jeffery Carroll emphasized the need for caution, noting that electric-powered vehicles bring greater hazards to roadways compared to traditional alternatives.

"E-bikes and e-scooters go much faster than regular foot-powered scooters and bicycles, and so with that you need to wear a helmet to be safe," Carroll said.

He added that protective gear helps keep drivers safe as well.

As part of the outreach, officers stationed at the intersection of 7th and H Streets, Northwest in Chinatown, handed out traffic safety flyers outlining local riding regulations.

Police said the effort will focus on neighborhoods with high concentrations of micromobility devices, specifically the Gallery Place-Chinatown area, the U Street Corridor and Navy Yard.

Officers plan to engage directly with residents and tourists to address unsafe behaviors, particularly the lack of head protection. Under District law, juveniles are required to wear a helmet while riding e-bikes and e-scooters, while adults are strongly urged to wear one.

What they're saying:

Some riders admitted they take their own precautions instead of wearing protective gear.

Lindsey Imuro, an e-bicyclist seen without a helmet, said she stays safe by remaining alert.

"Watch out for traffic and people, and go slow when there's a lot of people around," Imuro said.

Police are reminding riders to travel with the flow of traffic, yield to pedestrians, and obey all posted traffic signs and signals. In addition, they stressed that riders must refrain from operating on sidewalks within the Central Business District, which includes Chinatown.