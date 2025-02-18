DC liquor store manager on edge after Valentine’s Day break-in

The Brief Two thieves broke into Beer, Wine & Spirit in Southeast D.C. early on Valentine's Day, stealing cash and tequila. Surveillance footage shows one suspect smashing the door and struggling to remove the cash register while the second suspect kept watch. The store manager expressed fear for safety, questioning why people commit such crimes. Police are investigating connections to other break-ins and are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.



A liquor store manager in Southeast D.C. is shaken after two thieves broke into his store early on Valentine’s Day, stealing cash and a bottle of tequila before escaping into the night.

The backstory:

The break-in happened around 4:45 a.m. at Beer, Wine & Spirit on the 700 block of 8th Street SE.

Surveillance footage shows one suspect using a tool to smash the glass front door before climbing inside.

The man runs straight to the cash register as a second suspect stands watch outside.

The video captures the thief struggling to remove the register, realizing it's attached to wires before finally yanking it free. Before leaving, he grabs a bottle of tequila. With the alarm blaring, both suspects flee with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The store manager, who spoke exclusively to FOX 5, said the incident has left him worried about safety.

"Sometimes, I feel scared because we don't know what will happen the next minute," he said. "I don’t understand why people do things like this. Everyone is working hard to earn a living and take care of their family."

Police are investigating whether the same suspects attempted to break into a tobacco shop on Connecticut Avenue NW. Authorities say the suspects were unable to enter due to security bars.

Detectives are also looking into another burglary that happened the same morning at a pizza shop on 12th Street NE, where thieves stole cash and three sodas.

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is urged to contact D.C. police.