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The Brief A late-night fire displaced a man and six dogs in Washington on Tuesday. The fire originated in the basement and extended through the first floor and attic before crews extinguished. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A man and six dogs have been displaced after a late-night fire tore through a residence in southeast Washington on Tuesday, fire officials reported.

Emergency personnel responded to the blaze around 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Atlantic Street. Officials said the fire originated in the basement and extended through the first floor and into the attic before firefighters managed to bring it under control.

Officials say crews encountered challenging conditions while operating in a crawl space to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC house fire displaces resident, 6 dogs (DC Fire and EMS Department)