Amputee cornhole player accused of murder

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The Brief Dayton Webber, 27, a professional cornhole player, is accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells during an argument in La Plata, Maryland. Police say Webber shot Wells inside a car, then drove off with the victim’s body before it was later found in a yard in Charlotte Hall. Webber was arrested at a Virginia hospital and faces first- and second-degree murder charges as he awaits extradition to Charles County.



A professional cornhole player with no arms and legs has been accused of murder in La Plata.

What we know:

Dayton Webber, 27, of La Plata is accused of shooting and killing Bradrick Michael Wells, 27, of Waldorf during an argument.

Police say Webber was in his car when he shot Wells in the passenger seat. He then pulled over and asked two backseat passengers to help pull Wells out of the car. They refused and got out of the car. WEbber then fled the scene with Wells still in the car.

Wells' body was then found in a yard on Newport Church Road in Charlotte Hall, MD. Wells was pronounced dead at the scene.

Webber was located by police at a hospital in Charlottesvill, Virginia. He was arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice. He'll be extradited to Charles County and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other charges.

What we don't know:

Police have not explained how Webber, a quadruple amputee, was able to drive a car or fire a weapon.

The backstory:

Webber underwent quadruple amputation as a baby after a blood infection, according to reports. He's a professional cornhole player in the American Cornhole League.

The ACL has been on ESPN since 2016.

"That's one of the great things about our sport, how accessible it is, and how we like to say anyone can play, anyone can win, because if you want to put your mind to it, you want to put the time into practice, you can become competitive," said ACL commissioner Stacey Moore to Fox News Digital earlier this month. Moore is pushing for cornhole to become a sport in the Olympics.