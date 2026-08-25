Community tip leads to arrest of Virginia car burglar accused of stealing rifle

The Brief A suspected car burglar was arrested after a community tip. Junior Gonzalez-Coello is also accused of stealing an AR-15-style rifle. Police said he has five outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction



A 31-year-old man is behind bars in Northern Virginia after a tip provided during a community event helped police identify him as the suspect behind several vehicle burglaries in Reston, including the theft of an AR-15-style rifle.

What we know:

Fairfax County Police arrested Junior Gonzalez-Coello last Tuesday behind a building on Bowman Towne Drive in Reston.

According to authorities, police were able to identify Gonzalez-Coello after a resident approached a detective at a recent "National Night Out" community event and provided video showing the suspect breaking into a car.

Junior Gonzalez-Coello Arrested for Virginia car burglary

Investigators say just an hour before his arrest, Gonzalez-Coello stole an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle from an unlocked car inside an open garage on Crescent Park Drive. When officers took him into custody, they allegedly recovered the rifle, along with magazines, ammunition, knives and brass knuckles.

Detectives have linked Gonzalez-Coello to multiple vehicle trespass and burglary cases in the area.

Gonzalez-Coello currently faces 18 charges, including vehicle trespass and burglary.

Police noted that he also had five outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction. He is being held in jail without bond as the investigation continues.