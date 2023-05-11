Commanders reveal 2023 regular season schedule

The National Football League has officially announced the Washington Commanders 2023 season schedule.

The Commanders will take on teams from the NFC West and the AFC East this season as well as their NFC East division rivals. They start the season at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

On Thanksgiving Day – in Week 12 – the Commanders are on the road in Dallas, and in Week 18, Dallas comes to FedEx Field.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 08: Wide receiver Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after catching a first quarter touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on January 08, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Washington has the eighth-hardest schedule this season. The team will have to play against seven opponents who made the playoffs last year.

The NFL regular season kicks off on Sept. 7.

Check out the full regular season schedule below:

Week 1 - September 10, 2023

Arizona Cardinals

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2 - September 17, 2023

at Denver Broncos

4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3 - September 24, 2023

Buffalo Bills

1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4 - October 1, 2023

at Philadelphia Eagles

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5 - October 5, 2023 (Thursday)

Chicago Bears

8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Week 6 -October 15, 2023

at Atlanta Falcons

1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7 - October 22, 2023

at New York Giants

1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8 - October 29, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9 - November 5, 2023

at New England Patriots

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10 - November 12, 2023

at Seattle Seahawks

4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 11

November 19, 2023

New York Giants

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12 - November 23, 2023 (Thanksgiving)

at Dallas Cowboys

4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13 - December 4, 2023

Miami Dolphins

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 14 - Bye Week

Week 15 - December 17, 2023

at Los Angeles Rams

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 16 - December 24, 2023

at New York Jets

1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17 - January 1, 2023

San Francisco 49ers

1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18 - TBD

Dallas Cowboys

TBD

As part of the official Schedule Release, all single-game tickets can be purchased through SeatGeek by visiting commanders.com/tickets. Click HERE to watch the schedule release video featuring Major Tuddy.