Christmas cookie map: The most popular searches by state

By Chris Williams
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
02 December 2021, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Villingen-Schwenningen: Homemade Christmas cookies are in a box. Photo: Silas Stein/dpa (Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

One staple of the Christmas season is the cookies, a delicacy that’s a favorite among holiday lovers.

Google Trends released its "Christmas Cookie map," showing the most searched type of Christmas cookie by state. 

Celebrity chef Jason Smith explained to FOX News Digital the history of the Christmas cookie

"Christmas Cookies became a staple many, many, many years ago, to be exact they started with the monasteries of the Middle Ages," he said. "The monks had access to sugar, flour and spices to make them. The Dutch brought the Christmas cookie tradition to the United States in the early 17th century.

"Christmas Cookies were first made to take to neighbors, friends and family to show their gratitude and kindness toward each other," he added. 

image-1-1.png

Christmas Cookie map (Credit: Google Trends)

Here are the most popular Christmas cookie searched by state:

Alabama – Polish Christmas Cookies

Alaska – Christmas Sugar Cookies

Arizona – Mexican Christmas Cookies

Arkansas – Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies

California – Mini Christmas Cookies

Colorado – Snowball Cookies

Connecticut – Italian Christmas Cookies

Delaware – Italian Christmas Cookies

District of Columbia – Gingerbread Cookies

Florida – Christmas Butter Cookies

Georgia – Gingerbread Cookies

Hawaii – Ube Christmas Cookies

Idaho – Christmas Sugar Cookies

Illinois – Christmas Bar Cookies

Indiana – Mexican Wedding Cookies

Iowa – Spritz Cookies

Kansas – Hot Chocolate Cookies

Kentucky – Royal Icing Christmas Cookies

Louisiana – Gingerbread Cookies

Maine – Italian Christmas Cookies

Maryland – German Christmas Cookies

Massachusetts – Linzer Cookies

Michigan – Polish Christmas Cookies

Minnesota – Peanut Butter Blossoms

Mississippi – Gingerbread Cookies

Missouri – Red Velvet Cookies

Montana – Gingerbread Cookies

Nebraska – Peanut Butter Blossoms

Nevada – Peanut Butter Christmas Cookies

New Hampshire –Candy Cane Cookies

New Jersey – Italian Christmas Cookies

New Mexico – Christmas Sugar Cookies

New York – Italian Christmas Cookies

North Carolina – Moravian Cookies

North Dakota – Peanut Butter Blossoms

Ohio – Peanut Butter Blossoms

Oklahoma – Mexican Christmas Cookies

Oregon – Gingerbread Cookies

Pennsylvania – Peanut Butter Blossoms

Rhode Island – Italian Christmas Cookies

South Carolina – Gingerbread Cookies

South Dakota – Christmas Sugar Cookies

Tennessee – Christmas Bar Cookies

Texas – Springerle Cookies

Utah – Candy Cane Cookies

Vermont – Gingerbread Cookies

Virginia – Christmas Bar Cookies

Washington – Christmas Bar Cookies

West Virginia – Mexican Wedding Cookies

Wisconsin – Peanut Butter Blossoms

Wyoming – Christmas Sugar Cookies

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

 