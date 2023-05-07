Maryland State Police trooper, 2 Cecil County deputies shot by burglary suspect

A Maryland State Police trooper and two deputies from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office were shot while responding to a burglary early Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office received a 911 call shortly before midnight from a neighbor in reference to a burglary in progress at a residence in the unit block of Twin Lakes Drive in Port Deposit.

During the investigation, a suspect was believed to be inside the home. Four sheriff's deputies and one trooper responded and entered the residence.

The preliminary investigation indicates that two of the deputies and the trooper entered the backyard of the property when they were hit by shots fired by the suspect. All three were struck.

The suspect fled into a nearby wood line. No shots were fired by the deputies or troopers on the scene.

Shortly after 4 a.m., police received a phone call in reference to a suspicious man at a convenience store located in the 1300 block of Jacob Tome Highway in Port Deposit, a little less than a mile from the scene of the shooting. Police were advised he was soliciting customers for a ride.

Troopers responded to the scene and made contact with the suspect. The on-scene investigation indicated his involvement in the shooting. He was placed in police custody and transported to the North East Barrack.

The accused is identified Daniel Padraig Colin Donnelly, 23, of Elkton, Maryland.

He has been charged with three counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder and three counts of first- and second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and reckless endangerment. Donnelly is currently being processed at the North East Barrack.

Both deputies from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office are currently being treated for their injuries sustained during the incident at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. The trooper was transported to University of Maryland Harford Memorial where he has been treated for his injuries and released.

The investigation continues.